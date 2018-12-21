December 21, 2018
Will delay in elections lead to more chaos in the DRC?
The electoral committee in the DRC has postponed a vote rescheduled for this Sunday. The lead up to that decision was marred by violence. Protests broke out in the opposition stronghold of Kinshasa after the governor, a member of the ruling party, ordered a halt to campaigning. Guests: Michael Tshibangu Political adviser for the opposition leader Moise Katumbi Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo Kambale Musavuli Spokesman for Friends of the Congo
