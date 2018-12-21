SDF/YPG to release Daesh prisoners?

In 2015, the US founded the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight against Daesh. SDF militants pushed Daesh into deserted parts of the country, and the PKK terror group's Syrian wing YPG has taken the lead in administrating recaptured cities. Now, after the announcement of the US withdrawal from Syria, SDF/YPG has threatened to release thousands of Daesh prisoners held captive. #YPG #SDF #Daesh