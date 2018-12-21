December 21, 2018
The Treaty of Lausanne and the great population exchange
Over a hundred years ago, more than one and a half million people in Greece and Turkey were forced to leave their homes - and told not to come back. The population exchange was part of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established new borders after decades of war and tension. But for some people, it's not a distant memory. Andrew Hopkins reports
