The War in Syria: Some displaced people fear returning to Aleppo

The city of Aleppo may have a four-thousand-year history but the war in Syria has nearly destroyed all of it. An estimated 30-thousand people were killed when the regime battled opposition fighters there. Tens of thousands more have fled the city. It's been two years since the regime took control of what was ONCE Syria's industrial and financial capital. But as Obaida Hitto reports many are refusing to go back home. #Syria #IDP #Aleppo