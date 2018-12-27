Bosnian Brain Drain: Mass migration threatens Bosnia's future

More than 150-thousand people have left Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last four years. It's the educated and most skilled who are choosing to leave,, which is particularly damaging for the country's three-and-a-half million population. The World Economic Forum has ranked Bosnia 135th out of 137 countries,, in its Global Competitiveness Report for "capacity to retain talent". Iolo ap Dafydd reports on the country's "brain drain". #Bosnia #BrainDrain #MassMigration