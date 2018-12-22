US Government Shutdown: Shutdown starts as lawmakers fail to reach deal

Around 800-thousand US government workers may find themselves without their paychecks over the Christmas holiday. On Friday, disagreements in the Senate over President Donald Trump's demands for funding for a border wall boiled over, triggering a partial government shutdown. Senate members are due to meet again on Saturday,, in an attempt to BREAK the deadlock and approve a spending bill to keep the government running. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, neither side seems willing to budge. #US #GovernmentShutdown #USsenate