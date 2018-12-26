December 26, 2018
DRC Election: Opposition says it won't tolerate more delays
Opposition groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo have warned the government that if elections aren't held on December 30th they risk mass protests from their supporters. The Presidential Election is already two years overdue, and on Thursday they were delayed again for a week. John Joe Regan reports from Kinshasa. #DRC #PresidentialElections #MassProtests
