December 23, 2018
2018 Review: Populism swept through Europe in 2018
2018 brought a number of elections to Europe and in many cases - we saw populist parties - mostly on the RIGHT - continuing to gain ground. The financial crisis,, concern over migration and frustration with institutions and governing elites continue to provide fertile ground for parties promising to transform politics. Simon McGregor-Wood looks back. #2018Review #Europe #Populism
