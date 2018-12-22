UK Airport Shutdown: Two arrested over Gatwick Airport disruptions

Two people have been arrested in connection with three days of travel chaos at London's Gatwick Airport. The 47 year old man and 54 year old woman could face charges over the "criminal use of drones". Britain's second busiest airport has since reopened but as Natasha Hussain reports, passengers are still facing delays. #UK #GatwickAirport #Drones