December 26, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indonesia Tsunami: Rescue teams rush to help trapped people
Rescue teams in Indonesia are digging through piles of rubble, looking for survivors. Homes and other buildings were destroyed after a tsunami swept over its western islands. As Reagan Des Vignes reports, the national meteorological agency says it was triggered by another disaster: the eruption of a nearby volcano on Saturday. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Volcano
Indonesia Tsunami: Rescue teams rush to help trapped people
Explore