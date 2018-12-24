December 24, 2018
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Ricans struggle to find housing in US
Puerto Ricans who fled the destruction of Hurricane Maria are facing a struggle to find housing on the US mainland. 160 thousand Puerto Ricans are estimated to have left the island since last year. Many lost their jobs and homes in the storm. Steve Mort reports from Florida - the most popular destination for new arrivals. #HurricaneMaria #PuertoRico #Florida
