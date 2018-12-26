DRC Election: Church warns of protests if elections not held

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo,, has called for mass protests if next Sunday's Presidential election is postponed yet again. The vote was originally meant to be held on December 23rd. The church,, which has some 35-million followers,, has been accused of taking sides. John Joe Regan reports from Kinshasa. #DRC, #CatholicChurch, #Kinshasa