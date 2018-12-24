December 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
DRC Election: Church warns of protests if vote not held
The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has called for mass protests if next Sunday's presidential election is postponed yet again. The vote was originally meant to be held on Sunday. The church, which has 35-million followers in the DRC, has been accused of taking sides. John Joe Regan reports from Kinshasa. #DRC #PresidentialElections
DRC Election: Church warns of protests if vote not held
Explore