K-pop giant BTS contributes $3.6B to South Korean economy | Money Talks

South Korean pop music, better known as K-Pop, has been growing far beyond the country's shores. It's breaking US records and winning fans across the globe. And boyband BTS is one of the industry's biggest success stories. They're not only providing big entertainment for fans but also huge revenue to their home country. #SouthKorea #KoreanPop #Economy