December 26, 2018
Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested, faces more charges | Money Talks
Hours after securing bail, Nissan's ousted chairman has been arrested again, this time for aggravated breach of trust. The new charges mean Carlos Ghosn is likely to spend Christmas behind bars. Mobin Nasir explains those charges and what they could mean for the future of the Nissan-Renault- Mitsubishi alliance. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #NissanChairman
