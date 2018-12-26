Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested, faces more charges | Money Talks

Hours after securing bail, Nissan's ousted chairman has been arrested again, this time for aggravated breach of trust. The new charges mean Carlos Ghosn is likely to spend Christmas behind bars. Mobin Nasir explains those charges and what they could mean for the future of the Nissan-Renault- Mitsubishi alliance. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #NissanChairman