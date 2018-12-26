December 26, 2018
BIZTECH
Taxi drivers in Seoul protest against carpooling service | Money Talks
Tens of thousands of taxi drivers have rallied in Seoul to protest against a carpooling service they say will hurt their industry. The outrage has forced South Korea's largest messaging platform, Kakao Talk, to postpone the launch of an Uber-like feature that was supposed to go live this week. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Seoul #TaxiProtests #Uber
