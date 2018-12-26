Iranian President Rouhani in Ankara to boost economic ties | Money Talks

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is on a two-day visit to Ankara to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While talks have focused on the surprise US withdrawal from Syria, economic relations remain on top of their agenda. It's the fifth such meeting of the High Level Council on Strategic Co-operation between Turkey and Iran. It aims to boost economic ties especially in banking, trade and the energy sector. And senior officials have signed two agreements on healthcare and communications. #Iran #Turkey #Economy