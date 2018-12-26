Global stocks fall after US interest rate hike | Money Talks

US stock prices fell to their lowest levels in 2018 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. And it's signaling more rate hikes for 2019, putting the central bank at odds with many market analysts and President Donald Trump. Mobin Nasir reports and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #StockMarkets #USinterestrate #FederalReserve