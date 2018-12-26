December 26, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Japan Population: Labour shortage threatens Japanese economy
Japan's population is aging and shrinking faster than any other major economy in the world. The International Monetary Fund says this could cost one percent of GDP a year - over the next three decades. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is opening new doors to keep the greying nation vibrant. #Japan #IMF #Economy
Japan Population: Labour shortage threatens Japanese economy
Explore