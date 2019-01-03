January 3, 2019
UK shoppers spend less on toys this Christmas | Money Talks
Millions of people across the world are celebrating Christmas. For children, it's a time to ask Santa or their parents for the latest toys. Shamim Chowdhury headed to a toy store on the high street in London to find out what they're buying. We are also joined by toy industry analyst Lutz Muller from Williston in the US. #UK #Christmas #Shopping
