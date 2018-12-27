December 27, 2018
Cannabis sector poised for major growth | Money Talks
2018 was a high time for the global marijuana industry. From courtrooms to voting booths, cannabis scored some big victories. And as pot deals move from back-alleys to boardrooms, governments and businesses are getting ready to cash in. Paolo Montecillo reports and Canadian politician and former immigration minister, Chris Alexander, joins us from Toronto. #Cannabis #Marijuana #Drugs
