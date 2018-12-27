BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Changing retail trends in 2018 | Money Talks
While brick and mortar retailers struggle, sales are booming for online sellers. Revenue for the biggest of them all, Amazon, is expected to rise beyond two billion dollars for 2018. And it's spending some of that money to build new headquarters in two US cities. #Retailers #OnlineShop #Amazon Meanwhile, in the UK, pop-up retailers are enjoying a boom, particularly over the Christmas shopping period. With traditional retail businesses going bust in recent months, these temporary stores are popping up in their place. And with plenty of retail space now available, some analysts say pop-ups are becoming the new normal. Catherine Drew reports and independent retail analyst Richard Hyman joins us from London.
Changing retail trends in 2018 | Money Talks
December 27, 2018
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us