DRC Elections: Soldiers disperse election protesters in Beni

Police fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse more than 100 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday. Angry protesters attacked a clinic where possible Ebola cases are being investigated. It's one of three areas where people will not be allowed to vote for a new president on Sunday. Gavin Blackburn reports. #DRCongo #PresidentialElections #Ebola