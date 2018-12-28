December 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine Tensions: UN says Israel has no justification for Gaza killings
For nearly nine months, Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting against the Israeli blockade. They're demanding the right to return to their lands taken by Israel in 1948, which is guaranteed to them by international law. But these protests are regularly coming under fire by Israeli soldiers. Sarah Balter has more. #Israel #Palestine #GazaKillings
Israel-Palestine Tensions: UN says Israel has no justification for Gaza killings
Explore