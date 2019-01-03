Mature Students: Tertiary Education At Any Age?

Students often pursue a tertiary education after they finish secondary school, but there are some who think that a university education can transform your life at any age. Should students begin degree courses at a time in their lives when many are thinking about slowing down? #MatureStudents, #highereducation, #University, #degrees At the Roundtable was Sir Alan Tuckett, Professor of Education at the University of Wolverhampton and Adviser to UNESCO on Lifelong Learning; Camilla Mount, Access and Partnerships Manager, Birkbeck University; Mark Fox, Mature Student; and Nigel Smith, Managing Director of Courses and Learning at Future Learn.