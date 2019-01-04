Stolen Artefacts: Finders Keepers?

In recent years the call to return cultural and historical artefacts taken during colonial rule have grown louder. And France's President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to return art pieces to Benin. With thousands of pieces housed in western museums, is Macron setting a dangerous precedent? At the Roundtable was Tiffany Jenkins, author of ‘Keeping Their Marbles: How the Treasures of the Past Ended Up in Museums - And Why They Should Stay There’; Mulugeta Asrate Kassa, from The Association for the Return of Magdala Ethiopian Treasures; and Tim Schadla-Hall, an archaeologist from University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Macron #museums #Africa