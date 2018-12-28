December 28, 2018
European Migrant Crisis: More than 300 rescued migrants arrive in Spain
A rescue boat carrying migrants has docked in Spain after a week at sea. Its journey has finished as another deadly year of migration across the Mediterranean is coming to an end. The newcomers are arriving as Europe shifts further to the right on immigration. Assed Baig looks back at immigration to Europe in 2018. #MigrantCrisis #Spain #Europe
