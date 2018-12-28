December 28, 2018
Venezuela Crisis: Shelters struggle to care for abondoned pets
Having pets in Venezuela nowadays is considered a luxury. Feeding a pet is a struggle in a country where hyperinflation and extreme food shortages have meant people have trouble feeding themselves. And many families are abandoning their pets all together. Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas. #Venezuela #AbandonedPets #PetShelters
