December 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bangladesh Elections: Nation gears up for polls marred by violence
On Sunday, millions of people will vote in a general election that's already been marred by weeks of violence. There have been riots between supporters of the two main political parties. In one instance, the opposition leader's motorcade was attacked. Shamim Chowdhury has more from the capital, Dhaka. #Bangladesh #GeneralElection #Violence
