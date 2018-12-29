December 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: Trump threatens to close southern border
The US president has stepped up his fight to secure funding for the wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico. But as Natasha Hussain reports, if Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise, it would affect the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people living on both sides of the border and result in billions of dollars in losses. #Trump #Mexico #BorderClosure
The Trump Presidency: Trump threatens to close southern border
Explore