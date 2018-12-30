December 30, 2018
Venezuela Child Malnutrition: Families struggle to provide bare minimum
A growing number of children in Venezuela don't have enough to eat. According to one NGO, the country's economic crisis is responsible for malnutrition that's threatening an entire generation. Ediz Tiyansan went to Caracas, where he reports that the only medical help is from a handful of charities. #Venezuela #Malnutrition #ChildDeaths
