Spain's Housing Crisis: Ghost towns revive after 2008 financial crisis

Spain was hit hard by the global financial crisis a decade ago. The housing boom went bust almost overnight - and developers went bankrupt, leaving more than 3 point 4 million building projects unfinished. Today, the economy is showing signs of recovery. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, some ghost towns are slowly coming back to life. #Spain #HousingCrisis #GhostTowns