South Africa's Minimum Wage: New minimum wage introduced on January 1

In South Africa, unions and employees have hailed a new minimum wage as a victory and protection for low earning workers. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the law in November and the new National Minimum Wage Act will come into force on the first day of the New Year. Crystal Orderson reports. #SouthAfrica #MinimumWage #CyrilRamaphosa