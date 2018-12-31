Digital currencies take toll on the environment | Money Talks

Investing in Bitcoins was once seen as a way to make a lot of money fast. But in 2018, the cryptocurrency has fallen around 75% from its all-time highs. And to make matters worse, one study has found that Bitcoin could even be harming the environment. Patrick Fok reports and Talha Bhatty, director of the online cryptocurrencies resource The Crypto Corp., joins us from Boston, Massachusetts. #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Environment