FAANG stocks lose steam on Wall Street in 2018 | Money Talks

Financial markets entered 2018 on a high, fueled by optimism over growth, especially in the tech sector. The so-called FAANG stocks - made up of the biggest tech firms in the US - hit record highs and became a darling for investors. But as Laila Humairah reports, it didn't take long for them to fall out of love. For more, Bob O`Donnell, President and Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis Resarch, joins from Foster City, California. #FAANG #WallStreet #Finance