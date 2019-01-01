January 1, 2019
WORLD
Trump Presidency: New defense secretary starts role
A former defence contractor with no foreign policy experience has assumed the top job at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump elevated Patrick Shanahan to the role of acting secretary of defense following the resignation of James Mattis last month. Sally Ayhan reports on why Trump picked a man who lacks government credentials. #Trump #DefenseSecretary #PatrickShanahan
