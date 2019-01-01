Ethiopian orphans learn to paint with a Turkish artist

Orphans in Ethiopia are learning how to paint with the help of one of Turkey's most celebrated painters Ilhami Atalay, as part of an international program using art to promote children's education. The Turkish program, Hayallere Degen Resimler, is lead by a team of humanitarian workers who have visited 13 countries this year, including Sri Lanka and Malaysia. #Ethiopia #Orphans #Arts