Billions stolen from Malaysian state fund | Money Talks

It's a scandal that brought down a Malaysian government and threatens to put former prime minister Najib Razak behind bars. But authorities say they won't stop there. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're now accusing banks and businesses around the world of being complicit in the plunder of the public's money in the 1MDB scandal. For more on this, Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, which first reported on the 1MDB scandal joins us from Alicante in Spain.