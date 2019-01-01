#MeToo goes global to change culture of abuse | Money Talks

From fashion statements on the red carpet to mass protests on the streets, the spread of the 'Me Too' movement this year brought thousands of people together to empower survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. Their voices reverberated beyond the entertainment industry and throughout the world, with loud calls to punish businesses that failed to act against perpetrators. Laila Humairah has more. #MeToo #abuse