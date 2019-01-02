Oil prices drop in 2018 despite supply cuts | Money Talks

Despite attempts by OPEC members to reduce supply last year, fuel prices fell by a quarter in 2018. The oil producers' cartel has now teamed up with non-OPEC members like Russia agreeing to cut global supplies from this month to try and prop up prices. But the new year is also seeing the departure of one of its oldest members, Qatar while others are refusing to cut their exports. Mobin Nasir reports on OPEC's apparent inability to continue controlling the global oil market. #oil #OilPrices #opec