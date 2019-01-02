BIZTECH
The European Union is marking 20 years since the launch of its single currency, the euro. In that time, it has become one of the world's strongest currencies, which has helped make the EU a global economic powerhouse. While the bloc of 28 countries has bounced back from the Great Recession and debt crises some if its members are now openly trashing Brussels and questioning the future of the alliance. We speak to Vicky Pryce, board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #euro #euros #EuropeanCurrency
Euro currency marks 20 years since launch | Money Talks
January 2, 2019
