China-Taiwan Relations: Beijing: Island has no choice but to join China
China's President Xi Jinping has urged Taiwan to accept it will be reunited with China - and that Beijing doesn't rule out using force to achieve its aim. Taiwan's leader has rejected the threat to her country. The two presidents have been talking on the 40th anniversary of a statement that eventually lead to China's rapprochment with Taiwan, which Beijing has never accepted as a self-governing territory. Reagan des Vignes reports. #China #Taiwan
January 2, 2019
