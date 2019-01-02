January 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey-Iraq Relations: Iraqi president to visit Turkey on Thursday
The president of Iraq is set to visit Ankara on Thursday to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two countries want to coordinate more closely, especially as the region anticipates change in the coming years following the US withdrawal from Syria. Our Diplomatic correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports. #Turkey #Iraq #BarhamSalih
Turkey-Iraq Relations: Iraqi president to visit Turkey on Thursday
Explore