January 3, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US out of Syria | Sudanese Spring? | Texas sacks teacher over pro-Israel oath
Donald Trump says Daesh is almost gone and its time his soldiers return home from Syria. But could his decision have a deadly impact on the war? Also, deadly anti-government protests erupt in Sudan. Could they force the president from power? And why was an American teacher fired for not signing a pro-Israel oath? #Syria #war #israel
US out of Syria | Sudanese Spring? | Texas sacks teacher over pro-Israel oath
Explore