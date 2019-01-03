January 3, 2019
Madagascar Election: Island in Indian Ocean to ratify results
Madagascar is due to ratify the results of a presidential election that was held two weeks ago. The island in the Indian Ocean has had a turbulent political history since independence from France in 1960. According to the provisional results, the winner of the election is Andry Rajoelina. Francis Collings reports. #Madagascar #PresidentialElections
