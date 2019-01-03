January 3, 2019
Jobless In Tunisia: Graduates suffer highest unemployment levels
More than seven years after the Arab Spring, Tunisia is still struggling to recover politically and economically. The government insists things are improving. But many university graduates have been hit hard by unemployment, and say they're being forced to make a difficult decision. Sarah Balter explains. #Tunisia #Unemployment #ArabSpring
