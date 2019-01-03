January 3, 2019
Will the US decision to leave Syria lead to a Daesh resurgence?
When Donald Trump announced he was taking his soldiers out of Syria, it caught a lot of people off guard. Including many within his own administration. His defence secretary resigned, and the US' top envoy in the fight against Daesh followed suit. Is the US president right to withdraw his troops from Syria? Shoaib Hasan reports. #Syria #war #withdrawal
