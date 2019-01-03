Should Sudan’s President Omar al Bashir stepdown?

Sudan is in the middle of an economic crisis, and it appears some have lost faith in Omar al Bashir's leadership. More than twenty opposition groups have banded together, calling for him to transfer power to a sovereign council. Although the Sudanese president has been in office for almost three decades and he isn't ready to relinquish power just yet. But with pressure mounting will the decision be taken out of his hands? Guests: Rabie Abdul Atti Obeid Senior member of the ruling National Congress Party Amir Ahmad Nasr Author and activist #Sudan #OmarAlBashir #AlBashir