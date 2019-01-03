January 3, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Brexit fears drag on real estate prices | Money Talks
London is the world's most international property market, with more foreigners owning property there than in any other city. But it appears London's commercial spaces could be the latest victims of Brexit uncertainty. Research shows prices in some areas dropped by almost 10% last year. Nawied Jabarkhyl reports on the impact it's had on interest from foreign investors. #Brexit #UK #RealEstate
Brexit fears drag on real estate prices | Money Talks
Explore