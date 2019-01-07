January 7, 2019
New York City becoming new tech hub | Money Talks
New York City may have a reputation as the financial capital of the United States. But the city is also becoming a major tech hub. Amazon, Google and Apple all recently announced plans to expand their operations in the city, and as William Denselow reports, some politicians and industry players see that as a direct challenge to Silicon Valley. #NewYorkCity #TechHub
